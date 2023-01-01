Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken katsu in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Chicken Katsu
Folsom restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Fukumi Ramen Chaya - Folsom
280 Palladio Pkwy #937, Folsom
No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu Side
$13.00
More about Fukumi Ramen Chaya - Folsom
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom
No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu Platter
$35.00
Mini - Katsu Chicken
More about Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom
Quesadillas
Bisque
Paratha
Chicken Teriyaki
Steak Salad
Baja Fish Tacos
Teriyaki Bento
Beef Teriyaki
More near Folsom to explore
Roseville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Loomis
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2137 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(695 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(443 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston