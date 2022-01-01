Chicken salad in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about 13 Beach Hut Deli
13 Beach Hut Deli
241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|#12 Chicken Salad^
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing