Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Main pic

 

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kidz Meal - Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken
Mini Meal - Teriyaki Chicken
More about Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
Aloha Sushi image

SUSHI

Aloha Sushi

2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$12.50
Side Chicken Teriyaki$9.57
More about Aloha Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Reuben

Cookies

Mussels

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Edamame

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston