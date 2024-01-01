Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve chicken wraps

sanskrit - new age indian image

 

sanskrit - new age indian - Folsom

2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Wrap$8.00
Tikka Chicken, Spring Mix
More about sanskrit - new age indian - Folsom
Back Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Back Bistro

230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
More about Back Bistro

