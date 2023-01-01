Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Back Bistro

230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Salad$17.50
Romaine and spring mix, grilled chicken, homemade black beans, diced tomato, red onion, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Back Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Folsom

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Folsom

