Chipotle chicken in Folsom

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Back Bistro
230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$17.50
Romaine and spring mix, grilled chicken, homemade black beans, diced tomato, red onion, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|#0 Chipotle Crunch Chicken (Summer Special!)
|$11.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Our Grilled Chicken, drizzled with our house-made Chipotle Aioli, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, crispy Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.