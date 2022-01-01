Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa$18.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
CHIPS & SALSA$18.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
More about Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant
Banner pic

 

J Wilds Burgers & BBQ

614 Sutter Street, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$6.00
Served with charro beans.
More about J Wilds Burgers & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Pudding

Chicken Teriyaki

Clam Chowder

Bisque

Rice Bowls

Samosa Chaat

Bread Pudding

Chutney

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (580 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1904 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston