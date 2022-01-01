Clams in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve clams
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Boston Clam Chowder Soup
|$8.00
|Boston Clam Chowder Soup
|$8.00
|Linguini & Clams
|$28.00
florida littleneck clams, melted leeks, white wine-lemon butter broth, garlic asiago toast points