Clams in Folsom

Folsom restaurants that serve clams

Clam Chowder image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder
*Served Daily* Our famous New England Clam Chowder, made with sweet cream, flavorful clam broth and spices, with tender chunks of clams and potatoes
More about West Coast Sourdough
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boston Clam Chowder Soup$8.00
Boston Clam Chowder Soup$8.00
Linguini & Clams$28.00
florida littleneck clams, melted leeks, white wine-lemon butter broth, garlic asiago toast points
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

