Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Enchilada & Churro
An enchilada topped with red salsa and queso cotija. Choose your filling. Served with white rice, black beans, and a churro for dessert.
Enchilada Bar for 10$95.00
Pick up to two salsas, your filling, and enjoy a family style meal of enchiladas for 10 accompanied with sides of sour cream and cotija cheese.
Enchiladas Mole$20.00
Enchiladas filled with monterey jack cheese and braised in pasilla chile. Topped with a sauce with hints of chile, dried fruits, toasted nuts and chocolate. Our mole recipe was taught to us by the Convento de Santa Clara in Puebla, Mexico. The birthplace of mole poblano. Served with plantains. Vegetarian substitutions available.
More about Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Hacienda Real

702 Sutter Street ste M, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Suiza$19.00
Two enchiladas stuffed with
chicken + cheese + onion
and smothered win chile
verde sauce and topped
with light cream + cotija
cheese.
More about Hacienda Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Potstickers

Chicken Teriyaki

Sundaes

Curd Rice

Samosa

Steamed Rice

Curry

Paneer Tikka

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (685 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston