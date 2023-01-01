Enchiladas in Folsom
More about Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant
Zócalo - Folsom Restaurant
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Kid's Enchilada & Churro
An enchilada topped with red salsa and queso cotija. Choose your filling. Served with white rice, black beans, and a churro for dessert.
|Enchilada Bar for 10
|$95.00
Pick up to two salsas, your filling, and enjoy a family style meal of enchiladas for 10 accompanied with sides of sour cream and cotija cheese.
|Enchiladas Mole
|$20.00
Enchiladas filled with monterey jack cheese and braised in pasilla chile. Topped with a sauce with hints of chile, dried fruits, toasted nuts and chocolate. Our mole recipe was taught to us by the Convento de Santa Clara in Puebla, Mexico. The birthplace of mole poblano. Served with plantains. Vegetarian substitutions available.