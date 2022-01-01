Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve fish tacos

HH BAJA FISH TACOS image

 

Zócalo

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

HH Baja Fish Tacos$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
Blackened Cod Fish Taco$17.00
Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro-lime rice, black beans. Served with your choice of a cup of soup or small Scott's caesar.
