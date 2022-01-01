Fish tacos in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Zócalo
Zócalo
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|HH Baja Fish Tacos
|$8.25
Two beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Blackened Cod Fish Taco
|$17.00
Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro-lime rice, black beans. Served with your choice of a cup of soup or small Scott's caesar.