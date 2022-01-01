Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve french fries

sanskrit - new age indian image

 

sanskrit - new age indian

2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
Potato, Seasoning
More about sanskrit - new age indian
Item pic

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Regular French Fries$2.95
Large French Fries$3.95
More about Jacks Urban Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Burritos

Steak Salad

Seaweed Salad

Reuben

Bisque

Clam Chowder

Chicken Tenders

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston