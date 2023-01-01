Garlic bread in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Skipolini's Folsom -
Skipolini's Folsom -
191 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom
|Garlic Bread
|$10.25
The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping.
More about Chicago Fire Folsom - 310 Palladio Parkway
Chicago Fire Folsom - 310 Palladio Parkway
310 Palladio Parkway, Folsom
|Garlic Cheesy Bread Large *
|$10.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 4-5
|Garlic Bread Small *
|$4.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 2
|Garlic Cheesy Bread Small *
|$5.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 2