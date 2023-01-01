Garlic bread in Folsom

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skipolini's Folsom -

191 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$10.25
The best garlic bread in town made with fresh garlic and mozzarella cheese and our homemade bread. Served with our homemade creamy ranch dressing for dipping.
More about Skipolini's Folsom -
Chicago Fire Folsom - 310 Palladio Parkway

310 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheesy Bread Large *$10.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 4-5
Garlic Bread Small *$4.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter and olive oil. Serves 2
Garlic Cheesy Bread Small *$5.00
Our French baguette, with garlic butter, olive oil and Wisconsin mozzarella. Serves 2
More about Chicago Fire Folsom - 310 Palladio Parkway

