Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad - New!$12.95
Romaine, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, mixed olives, artichoke, pickled onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and pita chips topped with lemon thyme chicken.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Folsom

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
Greek Salad*
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Folsom

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Bisque

Soft Shell Crabs

Steak Salad

Chicken Salad

Samosa Chaat

Scallops

Tacos

Prawns

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston