Greek salad in Folsom

More about Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom
Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Greek Chicken Salad - New!
|$12.95
Romaine, arugula, red wine vinaigrette, mixed olives, artichoke, pickled onion, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and pita chips topped with lemon thyme chicken.
More about West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Greek Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine, with Ham, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & a side of Greek Dressing
|Greek Salad*
