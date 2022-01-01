Grilled chicken in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Jacks Urban Eats
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|6 Oz Grilled Chicken a la carte
|$6.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*