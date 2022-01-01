Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Jacks Urban Eats image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 Oz Grilled Chicken a la carte$6.00
More about Jacks Urban Eats
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto*
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto^
Grilled Chicken with Pesto Aioli served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! We typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted! *Please choose your fillings!*
More about West Coast Sourdough

