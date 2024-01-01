Italian salad in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve italian salad
Skipolini's Folsom -
191 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom
|Italian Chop Salad
|$17.25
Pancetta, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine with Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with Parmesan and Almonds.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough - Folsom
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Italian Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
|Italian Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing