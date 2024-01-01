Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian salad in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Skipolini's Folsom -

191 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Chop Salad$17.25
Pancetta, Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Romaine with Balsamic Vinaigrette, topped with Parmesan and Almonds.
More about Skipolini's Folsom -
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough - Folsom

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
Italian Salad*$0.00
Chopped Romaine, with Mixed Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & a side of Italian Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough - Folsom

