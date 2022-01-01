Miso soup in Folsom

Folsom restaurants that serve miso soup

Blue Nami image

 

Blue Nami

330 Palladio Pkwy #2045 Ste 2045, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.50
More about Blue Nami
Aloha Sushi image

SUSHI

Aloha Sushi

2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.75
More about Aloha Sushi

Map

Map

