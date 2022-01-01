Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve nachos

Aloha Sushi image

SUSHI

Aloha Sushi

2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Nachos$16.99
Tuna Poke, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Masago, Crab Mix. Served with Fried Wonton Chips.
Sauce: (Spicy Mayo, Unagi, Wasabi Mayo)
More about Aloha Sushi
Item pic

 

13 Beach Hut Deli

241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
More about 13 Beach Hut Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Curry

Mussels

French Fries

Tacos

Cookies

Prawns

Salmon

Sliders

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston