Nachos in Folsom

Aloha Sushi
2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Poke Nachos
|$16.99
Tuna Poke, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Masago, Crab Mix. Served with Fried Wonton Chips.
Sauce: (Spicy Mayo, Unagi, Wasabi Mayo)
13 Beach Hut Deli
241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Classic Nachos
|$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal