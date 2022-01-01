Reuben in Folsom

#7 Reuben image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.8 (1220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about West Coast Sourdough
Righteous Reuben image

 

13 Beach Hut Deli

241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 13 Beach Hut Deli

