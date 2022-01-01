Salmon in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Back Bistro
230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom
|Salmon Nicoise Salad
|$21.50
Poached Salmon, organic greens, fried brussels sprouts, red potatoes, olives, soft boiled egg, fried capers, chives, extra virgin olive oil, lemon vinaigrette
|Salmon
|$30.00
7oz Pan seared salmon fillet, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, bacon thyme vinaigrette
Jacks Urban Eats
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Blackened Salmon Cobb
|$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
|Ala Carte Salmon
|$5.50
SUSHI
Aloha Sushi
2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$17.50
Bento Box Includes:
Miso Soup, Salad, Rice, and Slice Orange
|Salmon Skin Hand Roll
|$8.75
Crispy Charred Salmon Skin Mixed With Green Onion, Masago, Garlic Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce.