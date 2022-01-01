Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve salmon

Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Bowl$17.50
Side of Salmon$6.25
More about Zócalo
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Back Bistro

230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Nicoise Salad$21.50
Poached Salmon, organic greens, fried brussels sprouts, red potatoes, olives, soft boiled egg, fried capers, chives, extra virgin olive oil, lemon vinaigrette
Salmon$30.00
7oz Pan seared salmon fillet, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, bacon thyme vinaigrette
More about Back Bistro
Blackened Salmon Cobb image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Cobb$13.95
Blackened Salmon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, grilled corn, pickled radish, green onion, romaine and spinach with lemon vinaigrette.
Ala Carte Salmon$5.50
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Aloha Sushi image

SUSHI

Aloha Sushi

2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$17.50
Bento Box Includes:
Miso Soup, Salad, Rice, and Slice Orange
Salmon Skin Hand Roll$8.75
Crispy Charred Salmon Skin Mixed With Green Onion, Masago, Garlic Mayo, Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce.
More about Aloha Sushi
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char Grilled Sterling King Salmon$34.00
Gnocchi, peas, baby carrots, brown butter gremolata, fire roasted red pepper coulis
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

