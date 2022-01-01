Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve steamed rice

Consumer pic

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper Folsom

2791 E. Bidwell Street, Suite 100, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAM RICE$9.00
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper Folsom
Main pic

 

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Rice$2.89
More about Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

Caesar Salad

Bisque

Gyoza

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Tenders

Dosa

Sundaes

Chutney

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1841 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston