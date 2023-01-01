Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Stew in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Stew
Folsom restaurants that serve stew
Mantra - 1870 Prairie City Road
1870 Prairie City Road, Folsom
No reviews yet
Appam & Stew
$9.00
More about Mantra - 1870 Prairie City Road
sanskrit - new age indian - Folsom
2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom
No reviews yet
Sambar (Lentil Stew)
$10.00
Lentils, Vegetables, Spices, Curry Leaves
More about sanskrit - new age indian - Folsom
