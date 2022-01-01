Tacos in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve tacos
Zócalo
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Mix Tacos
|$15.25
Choose 2 of your favorite tacos.
|TACO BAR
FAMILY STYLE: Pick up to two Proteins, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes, Grilled Jalapeños and Tortillas.
|KID TACO SUAVE & CHURRO
A Soft Taco with your choice of Asada or Chicken. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Back Bistro
230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom
|Carnitas Tacos Plate
|$20.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder seasoned with authentic Mexican spices, Piled on fresh flour tortillas and topped with house made Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese, avocado crema.
sanskrit - new age indian
2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Chicken Tacos, Red Onion, Tomato and Spicy Mayo
|Veg Tacos
|$7.00
Vegetarian Tacos, Red Onion, Tomato and Spicy Mayo
Jacks Urban Eats
2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom
|Impossible Taco Bowl - vg
|$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom
|Blackened Cod Fish Taco
|$17.00
Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro-lime rice, black beans. Served with your choice of a cup of soup or small Scott's caesar.