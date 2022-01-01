Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Folsom

Go
Folsom restaurants
Toast

Folsom restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Zócalo

2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mix Tacos$15.25
Choose 2 of your favorite tacos.
TACO BAR
FAMILY STYLE: Pick up to two Proteins, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes, Grilled Jalapeños and Tortillas.
KID TACO SUAVE & CHURRO
A Soft Taco with your choice of Asada or Chicken. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
More about Zócalo
Back Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Back Bistro

230 Palladio Parkway, Folsom

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Tacos Plate$20.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder seasoned with authentic Mexican spices, Piled on fresh flour tortillas and topped with house made Pico de Gallo, cotija cheese, avocado crema.
More about Back Bistro
sanskrit - new age indian image

 

sanskrit - new age indian

2776 E Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$8.00
Chicken Tacos, Red Onion, Tomato and Spicy Mayo
Veg Tacos$7.00
Vegetarian Tacos, Red Onion, Tomato and Spicy Mayo
More about sanskrit - new age indian
Item pic

 

Jacks Urban Eats

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Impossible Taco Bowl - vg$12.95
Plant based seasoned ground beef, grilled corn pico de gallo, spiced black beans, avocado, tomato, kale, romaine, white cabbage with tortilla strips and jalapeno vinaigrette.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

824 Sutter St Suite 100, Folsom

Avg 4.3 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Cod Fish Taco$17.00
Napa cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro-lime rice, black beans. Served with your choice of a cup of soup or small Scott's caesar.
More about Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
Citizen Vine image

TAPAS

Citizen Vine

609 Sutter St, Folsom

Avg 4.5 (280 reviews)
Fast Pay
Tacos, Chicken$9.00
More about Citizen Vine

Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom

French Fries

Curry

Clams

Prawns

Rice Bowls

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Folsom to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston