Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki chicken in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Teriyaki Chicken
Folsom restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom
No reviews yet
Kidz Meal - Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken
Mini Meal - Teriyaki Chicken
More about Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
SUSHI
Aloha Sushi
2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom
Avg 4.5
(92 reviews)
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
$12.50
Side Chicken Teriyaki
$9.57
More about Aloha Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Folsom
Chicken Noodles
Burritos
Calamari
Prawns
Rice Bowls
Gyoza
Chicken Tenders
Short Ribs
More near Folsom to explore
Roseville
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Loomis
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Carmichael
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(479 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston