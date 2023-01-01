Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tonkatsu in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Tonkatsu
Folsom restaurants that serve tonkatsu
Blue Nami - Folsom
330 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom
No reviews yet
Shio Tonkatsu Ramen
$14.95
Japanese spicy ramen
More about Blue Nami - Folsom
SUSHI
Aloha Sushi - Folsom
2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom
Avg 4.5
(92 reviews)
Tonkatsu Rice Bowl
$13.50
Tonkatsu Broth
$0.00
Side Tonkatsu
$10.75
More about Aloha Sushi - Folsom
