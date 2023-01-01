Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Blue Nami image

 

Blue Nami - Folsom

330 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shio Tonkatsu Ramen$14.95
Japanese spicy ramen
More about Blue Nami - Folsom
Aloha Sushi image

SUSHI

Aloha Sushi - Folsom

2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Tonkatsu Rice Bowl$13.50
Tonkatsu Broth$0.00
Side Tonkatsu$10.75
More about Aloha Sushi - Folsom

