Tuna salad in Folsom
Folsom restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about 13 Beach Hut Deli
13 Beach Hut Deli
241 Blue Ravine Rd, Folsom
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about West Coast Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2784 E Bidwell St, Folsom
|#11 Tuna Salad^
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#11 Tuna Salad*
Our Tuna Salad (made from scratch in-house with Albacore Tuna, Celery & Mayonnaise) served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!