Turkey clubs in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom

2756 East Bidwell St, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on a sourdough roll.
More about Jack's Urban Eats - Folsom
The Folsom Cafe - 727 Sutter Street, Suite B

727 Sutter Street, Suite B, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$15.50
Grateful Bread Sourdough with, Boar's Head Cracked Pepper Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese. Deli mustard, mayonnaise, butter lettuce, and tomato.
More about The Folsom Cafe - 727 Sutter Street, Suite B

