Vegetable tempura in
Folsom
/
Folsom
/
Vegetable Tempura
Folsom restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
Blue Nami - Folsom
330 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom
No reviews yet
Tempura vegetable (AP)
$10.95
7 pc deep fried assorted vegetables
More about Blue Nami - Folsom
SUSHI
Aloha Sushi - Folsom
2791 E Bidwell St, Folsom
Avg 4.5
(92 reviews)
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
$13.25
Assortment of Deep Fried Vegetables. (8pcs)
More about Aloha Sushi - Folsom
