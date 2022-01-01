Folsom restaurants you'll love

Folsom restaurants
Toast
  • Folsom

Folsom's top cuisines

Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Folsom restaurants

Charlie's Hamburgers image

 

Charlie's Hamburgers

237 macdade blvd, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheese Burger$4.95
Two fresh ground beef patties, made daily, on a toasted bun. Comes with our signature yellow cheese.
Hamburger$3.10
Fresh ground beef patty, made daily, on a toasted bun.
Large Fry$4.10
No added salt.
More about Charlie's Hamburgers
Delco Steaks- Ridley image

 

Delco Steaks- Ridley

336 Kedron Avenue, Folsom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Cheesesteak$12.95
Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
Kid's Cheesesteak Meal$8.00
4 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese. Served in a lunch box with fries, a treat & a drink
Delco Nuggz$7.00
8 chicken nuggets served with your choice of sauce
More about Delco Steaks- Ridley
Consumer pic

 

Viman Thai Cuisine

500 Macdade Boulevard, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spring Roll$7.00
Crispy vegetable roll served with sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Satay$8.00
Original Thai BBQ chicken served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad
Summer Roll$8.00
Choice of fresh avocado or shrimp & vegetable wrapped into rice paper served with house special peanut sauce.
Choice of Shrimp or Fresh Avocado
More about Viman Thai Cuisine
Main pic

 

Santino's Tap & Table

701 West MacDade Boulevard, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Santino's Tap & Table
