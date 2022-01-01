Folsom restaurants you'll love
Folsom's top cuisines
Must-try Folsom restaurants
More about Charlie's Hamburgers
Charlie's Hamburgers
237 macdade blvd, Folsom
|Popular items
|Double Cheese Burger
|$4.95
Two fresh ground beef patties, made daily, on a toasted bun. Comes with our signature yellow cheese.
|Hamburger
|$3.10
Fresh ground beef patty, made daily, on a toasted bun.
|Large Fry
|$4.10
No added salt.
More about Delco Steaks- Ridley
Delco Steaks- Ridley
336 Kedron Avenue, Folsom
|Popular items
|Original Cheesesteak
|$12.95
Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll
|Kid's Cheesesteak Meal
|$8.00
4 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese. Served in a lunch box with fries, a treat & a drink
|Delco Nuggz
|$7.00
8 chicken nuggets served with your choice of sauce
More about Viman Thai Cuisine
Viman Thai Cuisine
500 Macdade Boulevard, Folsom
|Popular items
|Spring Roll
|$7.00
Crispy vegetable roll served with sweet & sour sauce
|Chicken Satay
|$8.00
Original Thai BBQ chicken served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad
|Summer Roll
|$8.00
Choice of fresh avocado or shrimp & vegetable wrapped into rice paper served with house special peanut sauce.
Choice of Shrimp or Fresh Avocado
More about Santino's Tap & Table
Santino's Tap & Table
701 West MacDade Boulevard, Folsom