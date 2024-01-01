Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Folsom

Folsom restaurants
Folsom restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Relish

401 MacDade Boulevard, Milmont Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheesesteak Fries$12.00
Our Fresh Chopped Chicken with your choice of cheese over a Bed of French Fries
More about Relish
Item pic

 

Delco Steaks Ridley - 336 Kedron Avenue

336 Kedron Avenue, Folsom

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
24" King Chicken Cheesesteak$29.00
2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese
8" Delco Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00
8 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl$14.00
Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese & toppings
More about Delco Steaks Ridley - 336 Kedron Avenue

