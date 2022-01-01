Folsom Street Foundry

Saap Ver

No reviews yet

ABOUT OUR RESTAURANT

Under the direction of Chef Kobe (Nutnawat Aukcarrapasutanun), Saap Ver is an ingredient-focused restaurant introducing lesser-known regional Thai dishes. Chef Nutnawat Aukcarapasutanun (‘Kobe’), seeks to expand San Franciscans’ knowledge of country-style Thai street food. Attention to sourcing and in-house technique means quality ingredients without flavor-reducing short-cuts. The vibrant ambience and interior design take its inspiration from the riotous color and excitement of Thai countryside street markets and 1970’s era outdoor film showings. Core dishes include: variations of som tum (papaya salad), num tok (beef larb), grilled cat fish, and nam kao tod (Thai sausage/crispy rice salad). A beverage program includes a curated wine and beer program and a full bar.

