Folsom Street Foundry
Come in and enjoy!
1425 Folsom St
Location
1425 Folsom St
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bellota
Bellota (bay-YO-ta) serves food and drink inspired by Spanish regions.
Azucar Lounge
Azucar Lounge features fresh Mexican inspired street food, cocktails with an amazing selection of agave spirits.
You can find us on the corner of 9th Street and Folsom Street, a few blocks off the 101 or off the Civic Center BART station.
We are open Monday thru Saturday starting at 11am
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Come in and enjoy!
Saap Ver
ABOUT OUR RESTAURANT
Under the direction of Chef Kobe (Nutnawat Aukcarrapasutanun), Saap Ver is an ingredient-focused restaurant introducing lesser-known regional Thai dishes. Chef Nutnawat Aukcarapasutanun (‘Kobe’), seeks to expand San Franciscans’ knowledge of country-style Thai street food. Attention to sourcing and in-house technique means quality ingredients without flavor-reducing short-cuts. The vibrant ambience and interior design take its inspiration from the riotous color and excitement of Thai countryside street markets and 1970’s era outdoor film showings. Core dishes include: variations of som tum (papaya salad), num tok (beef larb), grilled cat fish, and nam kao tod (Thai sausage/crispy rice salad). A beverage program includes a curated wine and beer program and a full bar.