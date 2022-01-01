Go
FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years! Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

617 Centre St • $

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, wheat, coconut)
*no customizations available at this time.
Cold Brew$11.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
(contains soy, coconut)
*no customizations available at this time.
Death by Chocolate Cake- 8"$59.96
chocolate pudding ice cream, chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, dark chocolate chips.
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time.
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"$59.96
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts.
*Contains soy, peanuts, coconut
** customizations not available at this time
Jar Hot Fudge$9.00
Fresh Strawberry$11.00
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$59.96
vanilla & cookies and cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream.
(contains soy, wheat, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time
Cookies + Cream$11.00
Confetti Cake- 6"$46.95
vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles
*contains coconut
**No customizations available at this time

Location

617 Centre St

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
