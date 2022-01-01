Fond Du Lac restaurants you'll love

Go
Fond Du Lac restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fond Du Lac

Fond Du Lac's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Fond Du Lac restaurants

The Stretch Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stretch Restaurant

565 N Pioneer Rd, Fond du Lac

Avg 3.1 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancakes Short Stack$2.95
Corned Beef Hash Breakfast$7.00
Stretch Combo Platter$8.50
More about The Stretch Restaurant
Bob's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bob's Pizza

25 E Merrill Ave, FOND DU LAC

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MD Build Your Own Cheese$12.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
SM Build Your Own Cheese$10.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
XL Build Your Own Cheese$20.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
More about Bob's Pizza
Bench Warmers Bar and Grill image

 

Bench Warmers Bar and Grill

160 W Scott Fond du Lac, Fond du lac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Car Description
Click here to add a car description for curbside pickup. Click the "Choose a Menu" dropdown to begin adding food.
Beer Battered Cod
Cactus$10.75
More about Bench Warmers Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Bob's on the Avenue

689 Fond du Lac Avenue, Fond du Lac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SM Deluxe Pizza$11.50
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.
LG Vegetarian PIzza$19.50
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives
MD Build Your Own Cheese$11.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
More about Bob's on the Avenue
Map

More near Fond Du Lac to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston