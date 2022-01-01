Fond Du Lac restaurants you'll love
Fond Du Lac's top cuisines
Must-try Fond Du Lac restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stretch Restaurant
565 N Pioneer Rd, Fond du Lac
|Pancakes Short Stack
|$2.95
|Corned Beef Hash Breakfast
|$7.00
|Stretch Combo Platter
|$8.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bob's Pizza
25 E Merrill Ave, FOND DU LAC
|MD Build Your Own Cheese
|$12.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
|SM Build Your Own Cheese
|$10.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
|XL Build Your Own Cheese
|$20.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.
Bench Warmers Bar and Grill
160 W Scott Fond du Lac, Fond du lac
|Beer Battered Cod
|Cactus
|$10.75
Bob's on the Avenue
689 Fond du Lac Avenue, Fond du Lac
|SM Deluxe Pizza
|$11.50
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Onions.
|LG Vegetarian PIzza
|$19.50
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Served with Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper and Black Olives
|MD Build Your Own Cheese
|$11.50
Our Legendary Cheese Pizza is served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust.