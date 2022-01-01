Chicken pizza in Fond Du Lac
Fond Du Lac restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Bob's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bob's Pizza
25 E Merrill Ave, FOND DU LAC
|MD Mediterranean Chicken PIzza
|$16.50
Our Legendary Pizzas are served with Red Sauce and Cheese on a freshly made Thin Crust. Garlic Butter Sauce instead of Red Sauce, Chicken, Tomato, Green Pepper and Onions.
|LG Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
|$20.50
More about Bob's on the Avenue
Bob's on the Avenue
689 Fond du Lac Avenue, Fond du Lac
|LG Mediterranean Chicken Pizza
|$20.50
|MD Mediterranean Chicken PIzza
|$16.50
