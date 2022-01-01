Fonda Chelsea
Come in and enjoy!
189 9th Ave
Popular Items
Location
189 9th Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cedric's at the Shed
Come in and enjoy!
Mercado
Come in and enjoy!
Mercado
Dining Destination Featuring the Delicious Diversity of Spanish Cuisine from Chef José Andrés.
Miznon
Miznon at Hudson Yards