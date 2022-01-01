Go
Fonda La Catrina

Traditional, home cooked cuisine inspired by the fondas of Mexico City. Kick-ass food and drink in a lively, family oriented restaurant located in the heart of the Georgetown neighborhood just north of Boeing Field.

5905 Airport Way S • $$

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)

Popular Items

Comalito Mananero$18.00
Queso fundido, grilled onions, chorizo, pinto beans and 2 eggs your style. Served with fresh made tortillas.
Breakfast Puerco Salsa Verde$18.00
Carlton farms pork shoulder braised in a salsa verde. Served with black beans, potatoes, 2 eggs your style, fresh made tortillas.
Root Beer$5.00
Jarritos Grapefruit$5.00
Topo Chico$3.00
Costillas en Pasilla con huevos$18.00
Pork ribs in a chile pasilla sauce. Served with black beans, fried potatoes, eggs your style and fresh hand made tortillas.
Jarritos Tamarind$3.00
Mexican Coca-Cola$3.00
Bedfords Ginger Beer$5.00
Ginger-y!
POZOLE QUART$12.00
House made pork and hominy soup.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5905 Airport Way S

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

