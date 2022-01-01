Fonda La Catrina
Traditional, home cooked cuisine inspired by the fondas of Mexico City. Kick-ass food and drink in a lively, family oriented restaurant located in the heart of the Georgetown neighborhood just north of Boeing Field.
5905 Airport Way S • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5905 Airport Way S
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ciudad
Come in and enjoy!
Elysian Brewing Co.
20 taps with a view into our woodhall and production warehouse
El Sirenito
Marisqueria and Mezcal Bar
Come in and enjoy!