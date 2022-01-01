Go
Toast

Fonda San Miguel

Fonda San Miguel opened in 1975. We specialize in traditional Mexican cuisine.

SALADS

2330 West North Loop Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)

Popular Items

Margarita on the rocks (16oz)$14.00
Queso Fundido$15.00
Served with corn and flour tortillas
Totopos (chips)$2.50
Tortillas Maiz (corn only) (3 per order)$2.50
Enchiladas Verde$22.50
2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Guacamole$12.50
Tortillas Flour (3 per order)$2.50
Salsa Roja (table salsa)$4.50
Enchilada Suizas$22.50
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano$22.50
Served with rice and beans.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2330 West North Loop Blvd

Austin TX

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Flats

No reviews yet

Tacos on homemade tortillas, craft beer and cocktails. Enjoy!

Lucy's Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EL Tacorrido - Burnet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

No reviews yet

We have created a unique Austin dining experience that features the best of modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist. Over the years, we have grown from a single food truck to multiple brick and mortar restaurants, a full-service catering company, a venue space, and an airport unit. We are proud to offer a range of experiences from dinner and a cocktail at our restaurant on Burnet Road to a plated service wedding catering at one of Austin’s beloved venues.
Austin, let’s #getpeached.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston