Fong's Pizza

Asian inspired and traditional pizzas made with premium quality ingredients and baked at 550 degrees in our stone deck ovens.
Gluten Free and Vegetarian options are available.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1006 3rd St SE • $$

Avg 4.4 (1999 reviews)

Popular Items

LRG-Polynesian$22.99
Sweet and spicy sauce, Canadian bacon, bacon, fresh pineapple, asiago, and mozzarella.
Dilly Bread$10.99
Our Garlic Four Cheese Bread with a twist! Brushed with garlic butter and homemade dill spread, and topped with pickle chips, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan cheeses, and a dash of seasoning.
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$7.00
Family Combo #4$39.99
10 Tenders, 10 Boneless Wings, 10 Traditional Wings, 4 Dragon Eggs, & Fries
LRG-Egg Roll$22.99
Tangy sweet and sour sauce, pulled pork, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.
Dessert Pizza$8.99
Cinnamon sugar crumbles over a butter-brushed cinnamon sugar crust. Topped with an icing swirl.
LRG-Crab Rangoon$22.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.
SM-Crab Rangoon$14.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, asiago and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice. Featured on Best Thing I Ever Ate.
Cauliflower Wings$11.99
Deep-fried, seasoned cauliflower wings tossed in a spicy orange sauce, topped with fresh green onions, sesame seeds, and a sweet garlic wasabi finish.
Crab Rangoons$7.99
Our riff on the classic app - a savory blend of cream cheese, surimi, green onion, and seasonings. Four handmade rolls served with your choice of hot mustard, sweet chili, sweet and sour, or Fong's special sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

1006 3rd St SE

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

