Fong's Pizza
Our original location est'd in 2009 located in the heart of Des Moines 4th and Court District. We serve delicious Asian inspired and traditional pizzas made with premium quality ingredients and baked at 550 degrees in our stone deck ovens.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
223 4th Street • $$
223 4th Street
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
