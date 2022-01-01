Go
Toast

Fon's Kitchen

Authentic Thai food made with love in Belfast, Maine

132 High Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

132 High Street

Belfast ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Daily Soup

No reviews yet

We are a takeout restaurant offering delicious soups, stews, sandwiches, salads, and other fare, including vegetarian and vegan options. We use homemade stocks and fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Get tasty food with easy online ordering and convenient pick up, from the Daily Soup kitchen

Bell The Cat, Inc.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hey Sailor!

No reviews yet

Gastro Dive Bar

Pentagoet Inn & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston