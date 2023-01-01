Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fontana

Go
Fontana restaurants
Toast

Fontana restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

La Katrina

17122 slover ave #101k, fontana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Taco$12.00
3 red tacos, single tortilla filled with birria, purple onion, cilantro served with consome
More about La Katrina
Banner pic

 

El Rey taco grill - 16687 Arrow Blvd #100

16687 Arrow Blvd #100, Fontana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 TACOS COMBO$12.00
Choice of Meat, onion, cilantro, with a side of rice and beans
ENSENADA FISH TACO$5.50
Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing
SHRIMP TACO$5.50
Cabagge, pico de gallo and dressing
More about El Rey taco grill - 16687 Arrow Blvd #100
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Más - Fontana

14050 Cherry Way, Suite N, Fontana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Chorizo$2.39
Taco De Pollo$2.39
Taco Frijol$1.59
More about Tacos Y Más - Fontana

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

