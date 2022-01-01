Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Fontana

Fontana restaurants
Fontana restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Sundowners Famiy Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Sundowners Famiy Restaurant

8983 Sierra Ave, Fontana

Avg 4 (408 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK & TERIYAKI CHICKEN$11.99
More about Sundowners Famiy Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sierra Noodle House

16923 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana

Avg 4.4 (6322 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$13.00
Fresh chicken breast cooked over a broiler using our in-house teriyaki sauce served together on a plate with fresh broccoli, carrots, and white rice.
Teriyaki Chicken Jr.$8.00
Chicken breast topped with our in-house teriyaki sauce, served with rice and steamed vegetables.
More about Sierra Noodle House

