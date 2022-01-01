Go
Doral Steakhouse

La Fontana Steakhouse will comfort and intrigue your senses with delicious Italian dishes and our signature Dry-Aged Meat Program, using the best of carefully selected meats that are aged in our state-of-the-art, custom-made Italian dry aging facilities.
Enjoy dishes with big portions, exclusive flavors, incredible presentations, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience with your entire family.

4285 NW 107th Ave

Avg 4 (114 reviews)

THE BRANZINO LS$14.99
Soup Of The Day$6.50
Pasta with Bolognesa Kids$9.00
SALAD LS
The Vesuvio Steakhouse Lasagna$18.00
Huge tower of Classic Lasagna served at the table with plenty of Bolognese Sauce and Parmesan Cheese
THE CHICKEN BREAST LS$9.99
THE ''FONTANA'' PASTICHO LS$12.99
PICANHA ON THE GRILL LS$14.99
THE MILANESE LS$13.99
Pappardelle
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Doral FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
