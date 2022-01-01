Go
Toast

Fontana's of Brooklyn

Come on in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2359 Ralph Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (592 reviews)

Popular Items

HOUSE SALAD$6.95
C. CUTLET H. W/ R/P & F/M$14.25
EGGPLANT H. ONLY SAUCE$10.95
SPINACH SALAD$10.95
SM. CAESAR SALAD$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2359 Ralph Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lola Restaurant Corp.

No reviews yet

Mexican restaurant located in South Brooklyn.

Embers Brooklyn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CZEN

No reviews yet

Modern Carribean & Asian Fusion

MAIN HOUSE BBQ KOSHER BAR & RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

WE NOW DELIVER IN BROOKLYN
In accordance with safety and health regulations, we are offering outdoor dining only in our beautiful patio!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston