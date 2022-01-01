Go
Fontenot’s Cajun Cafe

Locally owned and operated restaurant. We have Catfish, Shrimp and Barbecue. Come pass a good time!

936 University Parkway

Popular Items

Combo Plate$22.95
Three fried gulf shrimp and two fried domestic catfish served with french fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.
Rib Duo$24.95
Gumbo - Bowl$11.75
Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich$5.95
Gumbo Cup$5.75
SPUD
Mac & Cheese
Stuffed Crab (1 ea)$2.75
Fried Okra$2.45
Crawfish Eggrolls (3)$10.95
Location

936 University Parkway

Natchitoches LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
