Foo Dog

Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!

RAMEN • NOODLES

1537 W. Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb Tostadas$8.00
Grilled marinated lamb, topped with diced red onion, cucumber, tomato and toasted coconut, drizzled with Thai peanut sauce
Chef Ken's Scallion Chicken$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, lightly battered, then wok fried and tossed in chef's tangy sauce with bell peppers, zucchini, dried red chilies and broccoli. Served with fried rice
Gyoza$5.00
6 dumplings served with house made ponzu sauce
Japanese Ramen$12.00
Pork broth, fresh seaweed and bean sprouts with scallions and mushroom reduction
Bao Wow$6.00
Two pork belly sliders with cilantro, red onion, plum sauce drizzle and sprinkled with cashews.
East To West Pad Thai$8.88
Mushroom, red pepper, cilantro, egg, onion, cashews and bean sprouts in pad thai sauce **Protein Not Included**
Chinese Ramen$12.00
Stir-fried with shitake mushrooms, egg, red peppers, fresh cilantro, bean sprouts and scallions (no broth)
Foo Fried Rice$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
Malaysian Ramen$12.00
Coconut curry broth with lemongrass, ginger, galangal root, tamarind, scallions and bean sprouts
Shazam Shrimp$8.00
Tempura rock shrimp, wok fried, drizzled with jalapeno aioli and honey, and topped with toasted coconut
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1537 W. Main St

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

