FooBar
test
816 East New Haven Avenue
Location
816 East New Haven Avenue
Melbourne FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Crush Eleven
Come in and enjoy!
Off the Traxx
Welcome to Off the Traxx Sports Bar & Grill. We have undergone a transformation.
We have added New bathrooms, new floors, new kitchen, new patio, and a brand new menu. So come on in and give us a try!
Sassy Granny's
Come in and enjoy!