Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk

Come in and enjoy!

300 Lackawanna Avenue

Popular Items

Dr Pepper 20 oz$1.95
Taster 2$13.95
Smoked Turkey Sand Combo$11.95
House Salad$7.95
Corn Bread 4 piece$1.50
Brisket Messy Mac$9.95
Pulled Pork Sand Combo$10.95
Chicken Messy Mac$7.95
Pulled Pork Dinner$10.95
Quinoa Power Salad$8.95
Location

300 Lackawanna Avenue

Scranton PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
