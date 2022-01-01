Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk
Come in and enjoy!
300 Lackawanna Avenue
Popular Items
Location
300 Lackawanna Avenue
Scranton PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Downtown Deli and Eatery
Come in, takeout or have it delivered and enjoy our full menu served all day everyday! Everything is prepared fresh and made to order!
Peculiar Kitchen
Asian inspired menu with ramen bowl staples, while including our love for for keeping things fresh and new. Stay tuned for updates to come!
Household 6 Creations
Come on in and enjoy!
Noir
We are here to serve you.
Coming soon 2021.