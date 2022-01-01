Go
Food Fanatics Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

551 Marshall Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$11.00
Seven Hills Angus Beef / lettuce / tomato / red onion / pickle / tangy mayo / choice of cheese - cheddar, Swiss or provolone
Margherita Pizza$14.00
white sauce / roma tomatoes / fresh mozzarella / basil / olive oil drizzle
Meat Lovers Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / pepperoni / sausage / ham / bacon
Chicken Tikka Pizza$18.00
spiced tomato sauce / mozzarella blend / charbroiled marinated chicken / red onion / cilantro / mint chutney drizzle
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
white sauce / mozzarella blend / grilled buffalo chicken / ranch drizzle
Spicy Fries$8.00
Home-cut fries with spicy seasoning, jalapeno slices, and bistro sauce
Chicken Avocado Stack$10.00
All-natural grilled chicken breast / lettuce / tomato / onion / mayo / fresh avocado
Garlic Rollups$10.00
Fire roasted garlic rollups served with homemade marinara
Side of Ranch$0.50
Side of Fries$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

551 Marshall Ave SW

Roanoke VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

