Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse

BBQ

7041 Shoppes Blvd

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich$11.25
Brioche roll piled with pulled pork
Pressed BBQ Cuban$13.95
Pulled pork, shaved ham, Swiss, house-made pickles, tangy mustard, grilled ciabatta
Taphouse Burger$12.25
Melted aged cheddar
Food & Fire Wings, Full Order$14.95
10 Jumbo Wings smoked in-house and finished F&F style (dry rubbed), BBQ-grilled, Buffalo style, Korean BBQ, or 'Bama White sauce
Bacon Taphouse Burger$13.25
Melted aged cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon
BBQ Madman$27.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
Salad For Side$1.50
Fresh mixed greens salad with choice of dressing
BBQ Fan$21.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
Smoked Chicken$15.95
1/2 Chicken, rubbed with house spices and herbs, gently smoked
BBQ Taster$18.95
Build your own BBQ combo! Choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and choice of two sides
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

7041 Shoppes Blvd

Moosic PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
