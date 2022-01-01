Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

Go
Due to recent events, we have modified the current online ordering options to make it more efficient. Please allow at least 15 minutes for an online order to be prepared.

2200 Kensington Court

Popular Items

PESTO CHICKEN BACON SALAD$8.50
PESTO CHICKEN BACON SALAD
romaine, tossed with pesto chicken, pasta, corn, bacon, avocado & parmesan with a Dijon lemon dressing
Chicken Cesar Salad$7.50
Romaine, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing (no substitutions please)
Soup of the Day - Lg$3.50
Broccoli Cheddar
BYO Sandwich$7.25
Choose bread, protein, cheese, and finish it!
Soup of the Day - Sm$2.75
Broccoli Cheddar
Southwest Salad$7.25
Cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, julienne peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing (no substitutions please)
Mark Cubana$7.50
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla
Includes kettle chips
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.25
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado ranch dressing on a wheat flour tortilla
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.25
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato,
onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch
dressing
$7.25 | 710 CALS
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$7.75
CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack &
cheddar cheese, chicken on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
Location

2200 Kensington Court

Oakbrook IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
