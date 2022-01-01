Food for Thought - Corp500

Go
Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Starlight Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

520 Lake Cook Road

Popular Items

APPLE, TURKEY AND BRUSSELS SANDWICH$7.00
roasted turkey, lemony apple and brussels sprouts slaw, parmesan cheese crisp, 9 grain bread
French Fries$2.00
Glowing Citrus$10.50
GLOWING CITRUS
blackened salmon, kale, orange and grapefruit segments, avocado, quinoa, cilantro, yogurt lime cilantro dressing
$10.50 | 430 CALS | GF
Mark Cubana$7.50
roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla
BARBACOA RICE BOWL$7.50
SEASONED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM, CAULIFLOWER RICE, PICLKLED RED ONION, CORN, AVOCADO, SALSA ROJA
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.75
Korean spiced crispy chicken breast, sesame chili slaw, avocado, toasted bun
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.25
Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipolte avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap
HARVEST VEGGIE WRAP$7.50
Baby spinach, roasted red pepper hummus, tomato, avocado, pickled red onions, spinach tortilla
Malibu$7.50
Roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll
Philly$7.25
griddled chopped steak, mushrooms, bell
peppers, onions topped with provolone &
pepper jack cheese on a french roll
Location

520 Lake Cook Road

Deerfield IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
